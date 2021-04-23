Johan Van der Biest
Global robotics market set to soar
The global robotics market is expected to grow by 10% yearly until 2025, according to Boston Consulting Group. The uptick is projected to be driven by an increase in consumer demand, as well as falling prices and an increase in private investment in robotics....
Candriam's Van der Biest: Demographics are a long-term driver behind robotics revolution
Robotics have already revolutionised our manufacturing processes and they are now about to change our lifestyles as well, according to Johan Van der Biest, senior fund manager at Candriam Investors Group.