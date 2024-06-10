The Candriam Sustainable Equity Water fund will invest in companies that treat, transport, distribute and valorise water, as well as companies that seek to reduce water intensity in high water sectors. It will managed by Bastien Dublanc and David Czupryna, with support from Candriam's thematic global equity team. Candriam expands sustainable equity range with EM ex-China fund launch Dublanc is a senior fund manager within the global thematic equity team. Prior to joining Candriam, he worked as investment director and head of sustainable investing at Clim8 Invest. Czupryna joined...