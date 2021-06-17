ADVERTISEMENT

Jihong Min

Jihong Min to be named T.Rowe Price Asian opps strategy PM

Asia

Jihong Min to be named T.Rowe Price Asian opps strategy PM

Will take over from Eric Moffett in April 2022

clock 17 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Aviva Investors to dismiss ten equity fund managers in cost-cutting move - reports

14 June 2021 • 2 min read
02

'Warning bell' as shortage intensifies boom in semiconductor stock ownership

14 June 2021 • 4 min read
03

Causer and Read retirement: 'Two Pauls synonymous with the fixed interest capability at Invesco'

16 June 2021 • 6 min read
04

Tavistock £1bn wealth business acquired by Kaberry's Titan Wealth

14 June 2021 • 3 min read
05

Baillie Gifford reopens £6.2bn Diversified Growth fund with fee cut

15 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 