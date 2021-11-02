Jayna Rana

QuotedData's Rana: Plenty of reasons for India to celebrate

Emerging markets

QuotedData's Rana: Plenty of reasons for India to celebrate

This year's Diwali is particularly prosperous

clock 02 November 2021 • 4 min read
Attitudes towards ESG investing hit a turning point for the better

ESG

Attitudes towards ESG investing hit a turning point for the better

Retail sales doubled since Q1 2020

clock 06 September 2021 • 4 min read
India looking forward: Is the time right for investors to refocus on the new-found strength of the economy?

Investment

India looking forward: Is the time right for investors to refocus on the new-found strength of the economy?

Economy showing signs of a bounce back

clock 14 July 2021 • 5 min read
Fidelity China Special Sits set to boost unlisted exposure after record year

Investment Trusts

Fidelity China Special Sits set to boost unlisted exposure after record year

Trust hopes to replicate Alibaba success

clock 08 June 2021 • 3 min read
QuotedData hires This is Money's Rana as analyst

People moves

QuotedData hires This is Money's Rana as analyst

Previously worked at Investment Week

clock 04 May 2021 • 1 min read
Investec's Mundy: I would say we are only half way through the global financial crisis

Investment

Investec's Mundy: I would say we are only half way through the global financial crisis

Staunch value investor

clock 24 September 2018 •
Trustpilot