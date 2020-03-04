James Hambro

Hambro & Partners chairman

James Hambro is chairman of James Hambro & Partners. He was an executive director of Hambros Bank, co-founder of the JO Hambro Group and managing director of JO Hambro Magan before going on to found JO Hambro Capital Management with his father Jocelyn Hambro and two brothers in 1986. He is chairman of Wiltons Holdings, a director of I Hennig & Co and Circle Property.

Hambro recently stepped down as chairman of the Henry Smith Charity, a grant-making body, after 25 years as a trustee. He is chairman of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and the Garfield Weston Charity.