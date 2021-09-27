James Hambro & Partners hires new partner from 7IM

James Hambro & Partners hires George Martineau

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
27 September 2021
George Martineau joins JH&P
Image:

George Martineau joins JH&P

Wealth manager James Hambro & Partners has hired George Martineau, previously 7IM’s head of financial planning, as a partner in the firm’s new Edinburgh office, effective from 1 October.

Previously, Martineau was a wealth management director for discretionary asset manager Tcam until it was acquired by 7IM in 2018 and has since been responsible for 7IM's private client financial planning arm.

Martineau joins his former colleague, Alex Montgomery, who was previously head of wealth management at 7IM and joined JH&P as a partner in February 2021 to launch the new Edinburgh office.

Montgomery said: "George's hire is a statement of intent and an indication of the momentum we are already building here. He and I worked together for a long time. He is extremely good with clients. He builds and develops the strong relationships needed to support clients as their circumstances evolve. And he is a pragmatist - focused on devising and implementing practical solutions to enable each client to achieve their financial goals. 

"George is a big and trusted presence in the Edinburgh wealth management world. He is held in high regard by many of the largest intermediaries as a favoured partner for clients with complex financial planning needs."

JH&P CEO Andy Steel added: "The new Edinburgh office moves us closer to our existing Scottish clients - the appointment at partner level of Alex and George gives us the potential to attract many more and we will be announcing further additions to our Scottish team in the coming weeks. This shows how serious we are about growing the business in Scotland and is a measure of the momentum we are already building there.

"Alex and George are both outstanding at what they do and incredibly well connected. We admired what they achieved with Tcam and are confident they will be just as successful in delivering the full range of JH&P's services to private clients, professional advisers and charities from Edinburgh."

Merkel's exit from power will lead to 'period of reflection' for Germany

PRI welcomes new European sustainability proposal

