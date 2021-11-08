Jair Bolsonaro

Code red for the planet, green light for activist investors

ESG

Code red for the planet, green light for activist investors

Progress is being made on the ground

clock 08 November 2021 • 4 min read
Election fever: What will Latin America's pandemic election cycle tell investors about the region's future direction?

Investment

Election fever: What will Latin America's pandemic election cycle tell investors about the region's future direction?

Number of elections and mid-terms coming up

clock 16 July 2021 • 4 min read
'Honeymoon period will fade': Commentators warn market hype around Bolsonaro's victory in Brazil elections is overdone

Economics

'Honeymoon period will fade': Commentators warn market hype around Bolsonaro's victory in Brazil elections is overdone

Brazil markets have rallied

clock 30 October 2018 •
Neuberger Berman duo: Brazil's reform-minded Bolsonaro could restore EM sentiment

Markets

Neuberger Berman duo: Brazil's reform-minded Bolsonaro could restore EM sentiment

Second round on Sunday

clock 25 October 2018 •
Most read
01

FCA extends 10% drop notification suspension again

21 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

The Bigger Picture: What were the biggest stories from 2021?

21 December 2021 • 1 min read
03

Morningstar report: European equity flows reach lowest level since July 2020

21 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Regulation outlook 2022: Impact of past, present and future decisions set to take hold

21 December 2021 • 6 min read
05

Premier Miton's Gervais Williams: 'Long period' of high beta underperformance on the cards

21 December 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot