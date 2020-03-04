Investment Grade Corporate Bond
Rathbones to release High Quality Bond fund to broader UK market
Managed by Noelle Cazalis
Three years on from the Brexit referendum: What have we learned?
Risk assets outperformed 'safe haven' investments
Snowden tapers risk ahead of possible 'seasonal' but short-lived market pull-back
'Take some chips off the table'
OMGI replaces Rogge on bond fund; management brought in-house
Follows sale of Rogge to Allianz GI
Courtiers launches income fund trio for Reynolds and Shaw
Targeting group pension schemes
Woolnough cuts equities to lowest since launch in M&G Optimal Income
Favours investment grade over HY
Kames hires fixed income duo
Working on rates and financials team
Kames expands Snowden's fixed income team
Trainee joins from PwC
Church House's Wharton hikes FRNs from zero to 30%
Jeremy Wharton, manager of the £175m Church House Investment Grade Corporate Bond fund, has increased his allocation to floating rate notes (FRNs) from almost zero at the start of 2014 to 30%, as a means of protection against future interest rate rises....
HSBC GAM's $8bn wealth head swaps equities for credit
HSBC Global Asset Management's Caroline Hitch is reducing exposure to equities in favour of credit in the firm's $8bn World Selection portfolios as she fails to find "compelling" valuations for shares.
'Plethora' of new regulations pose threat to corporate bonds-Loomis
Scott Service, global bond manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, explains why reduced liquidity for corporate bonds and a 'plethora' of new regulations has forced the team to lower risk levels on portfolios.
Four-man credit team joins Mirabaud AM
Mirabaud Asset Management has poached a four-strong fixed income team to work alongside head of high yield Andrew Lake.
M&G's Isaacs: Beware blinkered high yield investors
M&G corporate bond fund manager Stefan Isaacs finds discussion of high yield headwinds strangely absent from a recent conference.
Snowden and McNeil: Our three catalysts to moving risk off
Kames Capital's Euan McNeil and Stephen Snowden have identified three key catalysts that would cause the managers to move risk off in their £419m Investment Grade Bond fund before the end of the year.
Snowden warns of collapse in bond market liquidity
Kames Capital bond manager Stephen Snowden said liquidity in the investment grade corporate bond market has fallen 80% since 2007, which could create difficulties for managers trying to manoeuvre out of larger positions in this space.