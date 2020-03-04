Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Church House's Wharton hikes FRNs from zero to 30%
Jeremy Wharton, manager of the £175m Church House Investment Grade Corporate Bond fund, has increased his allocation to floating rate notes (FRNs) from almost zero at the start of 2014 to 30%, as a means of protection against future interest rate rises....

Snowden warns of collapse in bond market liquidity
Kames Capital bond manager Stephen Snowden said liquidity in the investment grade corporate bond market has fallen 80% since 2007, which could create difficulties for managers trying to manoeuvre out of larger positions in this space.