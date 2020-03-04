Intelligent Investors
Big Interview with Neil Woodford: My key lessons from 30 years managing money
Still on a steep learning curve
James Henderson: 'Like gamblers, investors should not be greedy nor overly careful'
Manager gives his views on contrarian investing
SLI's Nimmo: 'At least half of AIM is made of conceptual or blue-sky investment'
From Intelligent Investors book
M&G's Woolnough on risk-reward, being an all-rounder and fund manager pay
Manager of £15.5bn bond fund
Aberdeen AM's Anne Richards: 'You cannot manage fund managers… you herd them gently'
Reveals her tips for investors
Angus Tulloch: 'You could hardly have got the timing better being in Asia for the past 25 years'
Manager shares his investment lessons from last 30 years
Train: The key lessons I have learned from Warren Buffett
Coping with investment challenges
What is it like to interview the UK's top fund managers?
Lawrence Gosling, Investment Week's editorial director, talks to Asset.tv about his new book 'Intelligent Investors'.
'Intelligent Investors': Inside the minds of today's top managers
Book by Lawrence Gosling
Gosling's Grouse: A new era for managers
Investment Week is due to publish a book, Intelligent Investors, to celebrate its first 20 years shortly.