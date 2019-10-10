IntegraFin

Liberum awards Quilter and HL 'buy' ratings and marks AJ Bell a 'sell'

Investment

Liberum awards Quilter and HL 'buy' ratings and marks AJ Bell a 'sell'

In their inaugural piece of research on investment platforms, analysts at Liberum have identified Quilter and Hargreaves Lansdown as the best buy opportunities, while AJ Bell received a sell rating from the team.

clock 10 October 2019 •
Nucleus goes public and lists on AIM

Investment

Nucleus goes public and lists on AIM

Initial value of £140m

clock 26 July 2018 •
Trustpilot