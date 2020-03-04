Insight
What should investors be looking for in European growth data?
Growth in the eurozone is slowing to stall-speed. The most recent raft of indicators point to weak manufacturing activity, with German data at lows last seen in 2009.
Which was the only absolute return fund to deliver a positive return over three consecutive years?
GARS fund overtaken as largest fund
How did listed asset managers fare in 2018?
Turnaround from 2017
Absolute Insight EMD fund dropped from Adviser Centre recommended list after challenging year
Heightened difficulty in executing long and short positions
Unigestion appoints ex-Canada Life Investments Maret as head of marketing
Left at the end of last year
How can bond investors offset inflation?
Manager of the Insight Inflation Linked Corporate Bond fund
Gold funds plunge as inflation-linked gilts top performance tables in August
BoE action fuels demand for gilts
Security selection more important than ever as lack of liquidity in credit markets begins to bites
While developed market government yields may be at near record lows, volatility is not. We feel there is little compensation for that volatility - last summer's back-up in yields being a good example of the risk of playing the 'low for longer' game.
BNY Mellon renames Insight Strategic Bond fund and cuts AMC
Approaching three-year anniversary
Insight boosts multi-asset team with manager hire
New hire to support flagship fund
Which absolute return funds protected investors during turbulent August?
Only a third posted positive returns
Ten absolute return equity funds which survived the sell-off
The sudden market falls seen in the six weeks to mid-October took many by surprise. Here we identify ten equity funds in the Targeted Absolute Return sector which produced positive performance over the period.
The long and short investment strategies for emerging markets
The long and short investment strategies for emerging markets
How to choose an absolute return fund
How to choose an absolute return fund
Which absolute return funds are challenging GARS for market share?
As the latest figures from the IMA show Absolute Return funds have seen their highest retail sales for over four years, Standard Life Investments' phenomenally successful GARS fund is starting to face more competition from peers.
Investors rein in US dollar longs as debt ceiling looms
Political uncertainty in the US has caused the dollar to weaken, forcing many investors to reverse their long positions in the currency to a more neutral stance.
Albemarle: The seven absolute return funds still worth backing
Albemarle Street Partners has highlighted seven funds in the IMA Targeted Absolute Return sector which could outperform, according to its recently launched screening tool ‘Alpha Quest'.
Managers position for US dollar strength despite Bernanke wobble
A sharp pull-back in the value of the dollar versus a basket of other currencies late last week has failed to dent support for the greenback, and managers expect to see gains as the US continues to recover.
Why Osborne's Help to Buy could set back the economy
ON UK INCOME
BNY Mellon overhauls Insight range with raft of mergers
BNY Mellon and Insight are set to merge a raft of funds into newly created vehicles in preparation for the world post-RDR.
Insight to acquire currency manager Pareto
Insight Investment Management is set to acquire currency specialist Pareto Investment Management early next year.
Research finds 94% of absolute return funds 'unsuitable'
Financial planner Informed Choice has criticising the bulk of absolute return funds for charging unjustifiably high fees and lacking consistency of returns.
Insight halts inflows into €1.1bn money market fund after ECB rate cut
Insight Investment has blocked investors from pumping more money into its €1.1bn Insight Euro Liquidity fund following the European Central Bank's move to cut interest rates.
RLAM poaches Insight's Hussain to head high yield team
Royal London Asset Management has poached Insight's Azhar Hussain to head its Global High Yield team.