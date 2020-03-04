Ingenious Asset Management
Tilney eyes further acquisitions as profits double
Towry and Ingenious now fully integrated
Mercury AM founder joins Waverton as non-exec chairman
Effective from 1 September
SCM Direct, JH&P and Investment Quorum: Spear's 500 top wealth management professionals unveiled
2016 edition of The Spear's 500
Tilney Bestinvest hires Julius Baer MD as investment team head
Joins as head of investment management for England
Tilney Bestinvest to acquire Ingenious Asset Management
Combined business will have £11.2bn AUM
Fixed income in 2016: The cracks have started to appear
Increasing signs of stress have been creeping into credit markets says Matthew Dickens, senior research analyst at Ingenious Asset Management.
Is it time to take profits in US healthcare?
Keith Barrett, head of research at Ingenious Asset Management, asks whether outperformance in US healthcare stocks can continue or if it is time to take profits.
Are ETFs and tracker funds becoming a bigger threat to active management?
The Big Question: Are ETFs and tracker funds becoming a bigger threat to active management?
Ingenious AM and Thurleigh merge
Ingenious Asset Management is to merge with Thurleigh Investment Managers, bringing together their respective investment teams under one roof.
What would you pay for a euro?
CURRENCIES