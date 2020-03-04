IHT
Revealed: Winners of the Tax Efficiency Awards 2019/20
Awards for TIME Investments and Parkwalk
Revealed: Winners for IW's Tax Efficiency Awards 2018/19
Ceremony took place on 30 November
Revealed: Finalists for IW's Tax Efficiency Awards 2018/19
Ceremony takes place on 30 November
IHT receipts grow to record £4.9bn in 2016-17
Up 4% year-on-year
Charles Stanley hires portfolio manager for IHT service
Spent five years at Charlotte Square
Finalists revealed for inaugural IW Tax Efficiency Awards
Recognise forward-thinking providers
PM's tax planning is 'natural response' to heavy UK regulation, says IHT expert
Media coverage dismissed as a 'storm in a teacup'
Managers warn of bubble territory for favourite holdings in AIM IHT portfolios
Innovations in IHT planning have contributed to the popularity of certain stocks on AIM over the past 12 months, but could managers be entering bubble territory without realising?
Gosling's Grouse: Advisers missing out on tax-efficient opportunities
We are about to embark on what I call the autumn acronym season where VCT, BPR, IHT, SEIS and EIS are part of many conversations advisers have with their clients.
Summer Budget: Chancellor raises inheritance tax threshold to £1m
George Osborne has confirmed the inheritance tax (IHT) threshold will increase to £1m for couples, funded by a pension tax relief cut for people earning more than £150,000.
Osborne to raise inheritance tax threshold to £1m
The Chancellor George Osborne is set to confirm an increase in the inheritance tax (IHT) threshold to £1m per couple in this week's Budget.
Top earners' pension tax relief cut to pay for Tories' IHT plans
Conservative party plans to remove family homes worth up to £1m from inheritance tax (IHT) will be paid for by cutting pension tax relief for those earning over £150,000.
Amati looks to gain from IHT fever
UK smaller company investment boutique Amati has launched an AIM IHT portfolio service for investors looking to take advantage of UK government inheritance tax exemptions on shareholdings in certain qualified listed companies.
Budget 2015: IHT avoidance under scrutiny
The government will scrutinise the use of legal loopholes that help people avoid inheritance tax (IHT), Chancellor George Osborne has said.
Winners and losers: Industry reaction to the big Autumn Statement issues
Chancellor George Osborne announced a raft of fiscal changes today in the final Autumn Statement of the current parliament.
Equilibrium plans AIM portfolio to reduce IHT costs
Product launch
Savers could pay IHT while they are still living
Savers could be forced to pay inheritance tax while they are still alive, under a new drive against tax avoidance planned by the government.
Service launched to protect against IHT by lending to SMEs
Investment management and corporate advisory business Seneca Partners has launched an inheritance tax (IHT) service that allows investors to protect their legacy from IHT while at the same time giving a helping hand to British businesses.
Budget 2014: IHT scrapped for emergency workers
Emergency services workers will no longer be subject to inheritance tax (IHT) on their death, it has been announced in the Budget.
Inheritance faces £95k 'stealth tax' under LTC reforms
The government is set to impose a £95,000 "stealth tax" on inheritance to help pay for care for the elderly, according to the Sunday Times.
Gosling's Grouse: Should you try impact investing?
Gosling's Grouse: Why tax dodging isn't so funny in real life
