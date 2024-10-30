Autumn Budget 24: AIM rallies following introduction of 20% IHT rate

Rather than full 40%

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Alternative Investment Market has rallied off the back of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announcement that inheritance tax will be applicable on shares on this area of the market.

According to data from the London Stock Exchange, AIM was up 3.8% at the time of publication at 743.2p following a close at 715.8p on Tuesday (29 October). AIM shares have historically enjoyed tax relief from IHT, given that investors held them for at least two years. Autumn Budget 24: Chancellor Reeves sets 20% IHT rate on AIM shares However, following months of speculation that AIM shares would be the target of an IHT raid, the chancellor revealed at the Autumn Budget that she will provide a 50% relief, meaning the effective rate on inheritance tax will stand at 20% rather than t...

Trustpilot