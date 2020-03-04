Hungary
Confronting Europe's elephant in the room
It has been a strong showing for European equities in recent weeks, with the European Central Bank (ECB)'s policy action – and the rate cut in the US – all helping to lift shares higher.
The impact of shifting demographics
Population explosion still key driver of global markets
Life after the European elections: A changed landscape in the EU
'Significant eurozone reform' on the cards
Gold-buying trends show fragile European sentiment
Political uncertainty driving up purchases
Templeton's Hasenstab: The 'enormous potential' brewing in Brazil's economic crisis
'Short-term pain for long-term gain'
Are you over-investing in the most indebted issuers?
Kevin Corrigan, head of fundamental fixed income at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, explains how conventional market cap indices often leave bond investors exposed to the countries and companies that are borrowing the most.
Mobius: How the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted Europe
Central European economies are beginning to show signs of growth, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict showing no sign of easing in the near future, writes Franklin Templeton's Mark Mobius.
Somerset's Lam: China set to devalue renminbi
Edward Lam is running a significant underweight to China in the expectation the country will move to devalue its currency.
Hasenstab: No 'Armageddon' in Europe
Franklin Templeton's Michael Hasenstab has said there will be no Armageddon in the eurozone, and urged investors to take advantage of short-term market inefficiencies.
Hasenstab ups Hungary exposure despite IMF warning
Franklin Templeton Investments' Michael Hasenstab has boosted exposure to Hungary in the $60bn Templeton Global Bond fund, meaning the overall company is likely to hold more than 10% of the country's government debt.
Default risk in EMs as low as it has ever been
Mainstream investors can remember when many of the largest countries in the emerging world experienced bouts of volatility, elevated borrowing costs, currency devaluations, high political risk and episodes of default.
Geffen backs Monti to steer eurozone out of meltdown
Neptune founder and CEO Robin Geffen has ruled out the possibility of a eurozone breakup following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Mapping the crisis: Where now for Europe?
MAPPING THE DEBT CRISIS
ECB holds rates but warns on Hungary
The European Central Bank has held interest rates at 1% but president Mario Draghi has voiced concerns over the situation in Hungary.
Fitch cuts Hungarian debt to junk status
Credit ratings agency Fitch has cut Hungary's long-term foreign and local currency debt to junk status, following a tumultuous week for the country.
Templeton's Hasenstab defends Hungarian debt position
Franklin Templeton Investments' Michael Hasenstab has defended his Hungarian debt position amid reports the group owns 10% of the country's local bond market.
Hungarian bond yields soar above 10% on cancelled debt auction
Hungarian bond yields soared above 10% yesterday after the government cancelled a bond swap auction, increasing fears the country will be the first in the EU to default on its debt.
Franklin Templeton holds 10% of Hungary's govt debt - reports
Around 10% of Hungary's local bond market is owned by Franklin Templeton Investments, according to reports.
Warning on Turkish bonds as yields spike to record highs
Aberdeen's emerging market debt team has warned against investing in Turkish local currency government debt after yields spiked to record highs.
Hungary raises interest rate to EU record high to shield forint
Struggling Hungary has moved to raise its benchmark interest rate from 6% to 6.5%, the highest ever level seen in the European Union, in order to protect its currency.
EMD stars clash on Hungarian government bonds
Investment management firms' EMD heads at odds after country sees bonds downgraded to junk status.