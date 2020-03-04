Hungary

Confronting Europe's elephant in the room
It has been a strong showing for European equities in recent weeks, with the European Central Bank (ECB)'s policy action – and the rate cut in the US – all helping to lift shares higher.

Default risk in EMs as low as it has ever been
Mainstream investors can remember when many of the largest countries in the emerging world experienced bouts of volatility, elevated borrowing costs, currency devaluations, high political risk and episodes of default.