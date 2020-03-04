Hugh Young
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Aberdeen Standard boosts Asia property offering with acquisition
Adding $900m in real estate assets
Aberdeen Standard takes $13m minority stake in life insurer Singapore Life
First fully digital insurer
Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies IT renamed; Young appointed manager
Also adopting more concentrated portfolio
Aberdeen's outflows slow sharply as SWIP retains majority of AUM
Aberdeen Asset Management today said outflows from its business had slowed significantly following a sustained period of redemptions, with the group also seeing better than expected flows from recent acquisition SWIP.
Big name managers' trusts outperform their funds
Fewer than one in eight managers running both open- and closed-ended funds have outperformed in their open-ended portfolios, Investment Week analysis shows.
Aberdeen's Young: Value has dried up in Asia
Aberdeen Asset Management's Hugh Young has cautioned there is a lack of buying opportunities in Asia as earnings growth continues to slow down across the continent.
Aberdeen's Young: Why I am avoiding frontier markets
Hugh Young is steering clear of opportunities in frontier markets over fears of a repeat of the collapse seen in Vietnam in 2009.
Gilbert and Young sell £6m stake in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Asset Management CEO Martin Gilbert and group head of equities Hugh Young have sold shares in the business for a combined total of over £6m.
Young: Why I am not investing in Chinese banks
As creators of credit, banks are in a very privileged position. To create a loan, the equivalent of making a sale for other companies, banks just need to type a number into a computer and hit ‘enter'. This is a licence that frequently gets abused if banks...
Young: Accounting scandals justify China underweight
Moody's ‘red flag' corporate governance report casts shadow over Chinese companies.
VIDEO: Aberdeen Asia on inflation, QE2 and the problems with China
Hugh Young, managing director of Aberdeen Asset Management Asia, discusses inflation, the end of QE2, the problem with China equities and reveals his favourite markets in the region