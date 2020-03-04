house prices
UK inflation remains 'well below' target
Figures released today
US recession checklist: The signs to look out for
The state of the current market
Fitch: Brexit could lead to 'permanent damage' to financial sector
London particularly vulnerable
Autumn Statement 2015: Stamp duty to rise by 3% on BTL and second homes
Increase comes in from April 2016
Are Millennials finally fleeing the nest?
Michael Arends – The Boston Company Asset Management, a BNY Mellon company
US housing stands on firmer ground
By BNY Mellon IM EMEA
Why are financial perceptions so different from reality?
Why are financial perceptions so different from reality?
Policymakers set to decide on housing market action
Central bankers are to confirm later today whether they will act on growing concerns about the housing market.
US 'most unloved bull market in 40 years' says veteran investor
Investors' misplaced belief that US stocks are overvalued has made it the "most unloved bull market" in 40 years, veteran US fund manager Ed Cowart has said.
UK risks new house price bubble - economists
Measures to increase confidence in the UK housing market could herald a new house price bubble, economists have warned.
What did you miss? Our 20 best read stories of the year
Panic about house prices, asset bubbles and China caught our readers' attention this year, with the views of leading hedgies and controversial industry figures featuring in our list of the 20 most read stories of 2012.
Housebuilder Bovis backs Hearthstone property fund
Residential property fund manager Hearthstone Investments has been given a fresh £15m cash injection from Bovis, the FTSE 250-listed group.
Financial crisis has left average US household 40% poorer
The financial crisis and collapse in US house prices has left the average household in the States 40% less well-off, a Federal Reserve study has said.
Bank chief: rate rise will spark 'tsunami' of repossessions
Britain faces a wave of home repossessions when interest rates begin to rise again, one of the country's leading bankers has warned.
Shiller sees 50% chance of US double dip
Robert Shiller, architect of the famous Shiller P/E ratio and co-developer of the Standard and Poor's S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, says there is a 50% likelihood of a US double dip.
Afternoon Markets: Dow boosted by improving house price data
The Dow Jones is higher this morning on improving house price data and a rebound in consumer confidence.
UK CPI inflation down to 1.8%
UK inflation dropped below the Bank of England's target of 2% in June for the first time in almost two years, official statistics show.