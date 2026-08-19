high net worth

Canaccord Wealth acquires EFG Harris Allday

Companies

Canaccord Wealth acquires EFG Harris Allday

£3.1bn

clock 19 August 2026 • 2 min read
Quilter Cheviot Europe CEO Andrew Fahy to take on international brief

People moves

Quilter Cheviot Europe CEO Andrew Fahy to take on international brief

Tim Childe stepping back

clock 09 June 2026 • 1 min read
Wealth Club boasts 'rapid expansion' with eight private markets funds to launch on platform

Funds

Wealth Club boasts 'rapid expansion' with eight private markets funds to launch on platform

Taking total to 27

clock 06 May 2026 • 1 min read
The Big Interview: Bentley Reid's CIO Paul O'Neill on avoiding private credit and UK small caps

Industry

The Big Interview: Bentley Reid's CIO Paul O'Neill on avoiding private credit and UK small caps

'Pressure to conform'

clock 05 May 2026 • 4 min read
Canaccord Wealth launches crypto exposure offering to high-net-worth clients

Alternatives

Canaccord Wealth launches crypto exposure offering to high-net-worth clients

For risk profile 7+ portfolios

clock 29 April 2026 • 1 min read
Quilter Q1 net inflows hit record £3bn but offset by market movements

Companies

Quilter Q1 net inflows hit record £3bn but offset by market movements

Core net flows up 35% year-on-year

clock 22 April 2026 • 2 min read
Connection Capital's Claire Madden: Handle private markets with care

Markets

Connection Capital's Claire Madden: Handle private markets with care

Set to hit $20trn by 2030

clock 16 September 2025 • 4 min read
Quilter AUMA sheds 4% over the quarter despite net inflows

Companies

Quilter AUMA sheds 4% over the quarter despite net inflows

Market movements

clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read
Alternatives: Which funds are attracting private capital investors?

Investment

Alternatives: Which funds are attracting private capital investors?

Technology in focus

clock 06 October 2021 • 4 min read

People moves

Brown Shipley hires from Julius Baer for newly created role

Second hire from Julius Baer

clock 19 November 2020 • 1 min read
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