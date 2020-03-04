high net worth
Close Brothers AM appoints Rathbones' Tim West as MD
Will work with other recent hires
Close Brothers AM appoints new head of business development
Joins from Deutsche Bank
Close Brothers AM hires Brooks Macdonald's Wilson as MD
Boost for firm's HNWI management services
7IM cuts platform fees for high-net-worth investors
On investments above £2m
Close Brothers hires managing director from Rathbones
Joins former colleague Tim Eliot-Cohen
Rise of the machines: Clients predict AI to replace 45% of portfolio management roles
Expect higher use of AI over next five years
Wealth managers failing to meet needs of high net worth women
Need to better understand their investment goals
FE Invest could extend model portfolio service to advisers' sophisticated clients as AUM tops £1bn
Plans to target HNW individuals
Tilney Group hires two planners for wealth management service
Join from HSBC and Royal London
Sanlam poaches Close Brothers AM's Lovell to lead HNW offering
Launches private office arm
Brooks Macdonald hires Quilter Cheviot's Ford
Joins bespoke portfolio service
FCA wants pension rich excluded from sophisticated investor loophole
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) want to completely exclude pension wealth from high net worth investor (HNWI) calculations in order to prevent retirees losing their nest egg in high risk sophisticated investments.
FCA overhauls at-retirement rules after major pension reforms
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revamped its at-retirement rules as a result of pensions freedom and choice reforms which opened up the retirement income market.
Rathbones drives growth with HNW firm acquisition
To acquire Vision Group
Vestra poaches three private bankers for HNW team
Boost for private client team
Investec Wealth launches private office for HNW clients
Investec Wealth & Investment has launched a private office to expand its services for high net worth clients.
Wealth manager 'dating' site secures £500k in extra funding
A firm matching high net worth individuals with wealth managers has received £500,000 funding for expansion into Asia from angel investors.
Rathbones to launch private office for HNW clients
Rathbones is planning to expand its range of services for high net worth clients with the launch of a private office.
Nucleus halves charges on HNW portfolios as price war hots up
Nucleus has announced plans to overhaul its pricing structure, cutting fees by 50% for clients with assets over £1m as it moves to entice more high net worth clients.
Arbuthnot Latham poaches Coutts director
Dan Saxby has joined Arbuthnot Latham & Co as a director of private banking.