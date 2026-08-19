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£3.1bn
Tim Childe stepping back
Taking total to 27
'Pressure to conform'
For risk profile 7+ portfolios
Core net flows up 35% year-on-year
Set to hit $20trn by 2030
Market movements
Technology in focus
Second hire from Julius Baer