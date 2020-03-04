Henderson New Star

Former New Star director joins Pease at Crux
Crux Asset Management, the recently-launched boutique set up by European equity manager Richard Pease, has hired another former New Star and Henderson colleague Karen Zachary as chief operating officer.

Evershed: Duffield withdrew sweets for poor performance
Patrick Evershed has claimed his former boss John Duffield bullied and humiliated New Star staff including withdrawing an offer of sweets from managers having a bad period of performance, according to his witness statement lodged with an employment tribunal...

Too hot for investors to handle?

Do derivatives still have a place within the investment world and can they be used within fixed income portfolios to more effectively manage the risks associated with bond investing?