Former New Star director joins Pease at Crux
Crux Asset Management, the recently-launched boutique set up by European equity manager Richard Pease, has hired another former New Star and Henderson colleague Karen Zachary as chief operating officer.
Ex-New Star sales director leaves Henderson
Mark Little, an associate director in the discretionary sales team at Henderson Global Investors, is set to leave the company.
UPDATE: Hermes hires Page as it enters UK wholesale market
Former Ardevora partner Rob Page is to join Hermes Fund Managers as head of marketing and communications, as the institutional house pushes into the UK wholesale market for the first time.
Henderson distribution co-head Kitts exits
Arno Kitts, co-head of global distribution at Henderson Global Investors, has left the firm by mutual consent.
Ex-CIO Logan on the real reason New Star collapsed
Gregor Logan, the former joint chief investment officer of New Star, said a leveraged balance sheet and poor performance from flagship funds caused the demise of the asset manager.
Zemek will give evidence in Evershed case
Theo Zemek, the former CIO of New Star, will be allowed to appear on behalf of Patrick Evershed during his tribunal for unfair dismissal against New Star.
Evershed: New Star Property ad campaign lost investors millions
Patrick Evershed has claimed investors in New Star's Property fund lost millions of pounds after the group continued to advertise the fund despite warnings from its property team that prices were over-inflated.
Evershed: Duffield withdrew sweets for poor performance
Patrick Evershed has claimed his former boss John Duffield bullied and humiliated New Star staff including withdrawing an offer of sweets from managers having a bad period of performance, according to his witness statement lodged with an employment tribunal...
Evershed court battle with Henderson kicks off
Ex-New Star fund manager Patrick Evershed has started his case for constructuve dismissal against his former employer.
Gartmore posts £7.2bn outflow for 2010
Gartmore's annual results, released today, show £7.2bn of assets left the firm in 2010, compared to a net inflow of £300m in 2009.
Henderson to merge Casson's European Opps into Pease fund
Henderson is to merge away both its UK and European Opportunities funds as part of its rationalisation programme following the acquisition of New Star.
Evershed: Duffield 'vile' to fund managers; Lawsuit gets green light
Former New Star fund manager Patrick Evershed can proceed with a lawsuit over claims he was bullied by company founder John Duffield, a London court said.
Roantree and Whittaker launch income fund through Querns AM
Ex-New Star managers Phil Roantree and Stephen Whittaker are to launch an income fund through their new venture, Querns Asset Managers, seeding it with £5m of their own money.
Axa IM hires Hayes to run Sterling Strategic Bond
Axa IM has hired former Henderson New Star manager Nick Hayes to run its £54m Sterling Strategic Bond fund.
Evershed in court to fight whistleblowing appeal
Former New Star fund manager Patrick Evershed is due to appear at the Court of Appeal today to defend a court ruling that his unfair dismissal case falls under whistleblowing laws.
Henderson to turn New Star Technology into Innovation vehicle
Henderson plans to change the investment policy and name of its New Star Technology unit trust to the Henderson Global Innovation fund.
Wounds from TMT bubble taking time to heal
A full decade after the Nasdaq peaked and then toppled dramatically from investor favour, clearly the wounds of technology investors are still taking their time to heal.
Henderson posts £100m net retail inflow across UK range
Henderson recorded a £100m net retail inflow across its UK Oeic and unit trust range in 2009.
Gledhill shorts gilts to protect against yield spike
Henderson New Star's James Gledhill has initiated a short position on gilts to protect against a possible spike in UK government bond yields.
Commercial property on firmer foundations
Henderson New Star's Ainslie McLennan says the turnaround in commercial property reflects the shift in investor sentiment.
Govt could take five years to offload bank stakes
The Government could take until 2015 to offload the bulk of its stakes in the UK's partly nationalised banks, longer than many fund managers were expecting.
Morrell: property mispricing may persist
HSBC Global Asset Management's Guy Morrell believes property fund investors should diversify to include exposure to overseas markets.
Too hot for investors to handle?
Do derivatives still have a place within the investment world and can they be used within fixed income portfolios to more effectively manage the risks associated with bond investing?
New Star International Property to re-open on 12 February
Henderson will re-open its suspended New Star International Property fund on 12 February.