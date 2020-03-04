Heartwood
Heartwood CEO Davidson steps aside to take up parent group role
Simon Dixon appointed interim CEO
Ignoring the 'bad apples' of emerging markets
It has been a challenging year for emerging markets (EMs).
'The entrepreneurial spirit in Japan is not dead'
Heartwood's Michael Stanes
Heartwood hires investment director from Citi Bank
Responsible for tactical asset allocation
Heartwood CIO: Why we are 'neurotically optimistic' about markets
Interesting times for investors
The attractions of Japanese small caps
New small-cap index launched
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
Part II: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
Managers respond to big question
Heartwood IM unveils two ethical multi-asset portfolios
Managed by Benjamin Matthews
Why striking the right balance in fixed income is not just about duration anymore
Scott Ingham, investment director at Heartwood Investment Management, looks at the optimal risk/return approach to investing in bonds at a time when yields are unsustainably low
Heartwood's Stanes: Why the yen's recent performance is unsustainable
Easy to become 'despondent' over Japan
What are the best diversification strategies for uncertain markets? (Part II)
As managers continue to search for uncorrelated assets which are able to achieve 'true' diversification in difficult market conditions, managers tell Investment Week in this two-part feature their strategies for constructing the perfect multi-asset portfolio...
Why the Bank of Japan could disappoint markets this month
Recent reversal in equity markets
Heartwood unveils global multi-asset income range
To sit in IA Unclassified sector
Heartwood switches entire fund range to Unclassified sector
Heartwood Investment Management has moved its range of funds into the IA Unclassified sector, joining a growing number of groups that have not been able to find a suitable peer group for risk-rated products.
Heartwood poaches Barings' marketing head
Heartwood Investment Management has hired Marian Black from Baring Asset Management to head up its investment marketing.
Managers reveal the key global shifts powering their portfolios
From urbanisation and the rise of a new middle class in emerging markets, to a renewed focus on corporate governance, managers explain which global structural changes are having the greatest impact on their portfolios.
Is Asian debt a cause for concern?
Jade Fu, investment manager at Heartwood Investment Management, analyses the public and private debt balances of Asian economies, and how they impact investors in the region
Will corporate earnings improve enough in 2015 to save ailing Japan?
There are two other factors, aside from wage growth, that could support growth in Japan, says Michael Stanes, investment director at Heartwood Investment Management
What are the prospects for the eurozone in 2015?
EMs vs the dollar: History points to new sell-off for emerging markets
Emerging markets still sensitive to US policy and currency moves
Heartwood hires ex-Old Mutual man Hollier as head of product
Heartwood IM has hired former Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) product head Matt Hollier to oversee the business management of its UK and Dublin fund ranges.