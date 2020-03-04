Hargreave Hale
The casual observer will have noted a pick-up in the already elevated level of 'noise' in the City pages. Cyclical or value companies, including builders for example, are sensitive to levels of economic activity in the economy which, post-Brexit, is harder...
January is famous for containing the most depressing day of the year. But the New Year malaise seems to have gone further this year, infecting equity markets and leaving investors nursing multiple headaches.
Wealth managers are being trapped in the tricky position of responding to nervous clients' demands to hike cash weightings in portfolios, while at the same time trying to meet their growing income requirements.
The start of 2015 has proved to be a busy few months for the wealth management space as firms make acquisitions, hires and expansion plans. Investment Week rounds up the stories you may have missed.
Former Odey chief executive David Stewart has joined the board of Hargreave Hale as a non-executive director.
Hargreave Hale is to expand its reach with the opening of a new office in Norwich, led by two former Brewin Dolphin investment managers.
Giles Hargreave has predicted small caps could suffer a difficult year as investors prepare for a weaker equity market in 2015.
The AIM market has been battered this year, dragged down by falls of more than 50% in some of the index heavyweights. Hargreave Hale's Oliver Bedford highlights two lesser-watched stocks lighting up the market.
Giles Hargreave has been ranked number one in a report by Tilney Bestinvest looking to identify the top 100 equity fund managers in the UK.
Killik & Co's Ben McKeown has joined Hargreave Hale as an investment manager.
Giles Hargreave has relinquished his role as CEO of Hargreave Hale in order to focus on running his funds, with the group promoting two of its directors to jointly head the business.
Hargreave Hale is to open a York office after the hire of three investment managers - including a JM Finn employee who became involved in a legal dispute with his former firm.
Hargreave Hale has hired three new investment managers for its private client team from Brewin Dolphin's London office.
