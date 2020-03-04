HANetf
The Royal Mint lists physically backed Gold ETC
Securities can be redeemed for physical gold
HANetf drops company from Europe's first cannabis ETF
Recreational cannabis breaks inclusion requirements
HANetf and Purpose Investments partner for first European cannabis ETF
Focus on medical cannabis
First negative-fee ETF blasted as a 'gimmick'
Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF
HANetf and Gins Global partner again for healthcare innovation ETF
New addition to HAN-GINS suite
HANetf hires business development director from Invesco
16-year career in ETFs
GinsGlobal to list two ETFs in Europe through HANetf
TERs of 0.75%
Irish regulator eyes more flexible stance in potential boost for active ETFs
Bid to secure position as leading European domicile
Fading M&A in passives: Who will be the 'new breed' of ETF players?
Mergers down, but launches on the up
Why MiFID II takes away US edge in ETFs
Accelerating ETF adoption
HANetf hires director of operations
Fourth hire this year
IW podcast: Can the ETF industry achieve another record-breaking year?
Net issuance reached $473bn in 2017
HANetf hires sales director from Deutsche AM
Reporting to Hector McNeil
HANetf hires duo for business development and marketing roles
Both reporting to McNeil
Launches, M&A and new IA committee: IW's top ten ETF highlights in 2017
This year has been another stellar 12 months for the European ETF industry, as more players look to launch products this side of the Atlantic and M&A activity intensified.
MiFID II is the 'latest injection of steroids into the ETF business'
Active ETFs to dominate market