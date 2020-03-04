greece

Reasons to be bullish on the eurozone periphery
Europe's economic recovery continues to broaden and deepen. The ongoing expansion is supported by a synchronised global growth backdrop with few medium-term concerns coming from the international trade impulse.

Why we are not heading for a Greek crisis part II
We find ourselves back in the middle of yet another springtime negotiation between Greece and its creditors - roughly a year on from a crisis that ended in capital controls, a return to a recession, and a 68% fall in the stockmarket index from its 2014...