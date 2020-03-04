Gosling's Grouse

Gosling's Grouse: Closet compensation
Critics of active investing had a field day recently when the FCA announced a group of investors were getting £34m in 'compensation' from so-called closet tracker funds.

Gosling's Grouse: Bah humbug!
I did something really bad recently. I showed my three-year-old granddaughter how 'click and pay' works.

Gosling's Grouse: Think of the children
What should we teach school children in 2030? The charity Nesta asked this question in a recent report and it was too good a headline not to tuck away and comment on.

Gosling's Grouse: Too hot or too cold?
'When is the correction coming?' I asked some respected investors a couple of weeks ago - a question many are considering but only a few are brave enough to speak up about.

Gosling's Grouse: Ethically speaking
Who knew 18 October was Global Ethics Day? I only found out because I was stuck at an airport re-reading the Financial Times and reduced to looking at the adverts.