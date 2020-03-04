FSA
FCA financial advice director Linda Woodall exits
Retiring from regulation
Rory Percival to launch risk-profiling guide ahead of MiFID II
Follows 2011 guidance
FCA appoints Butler permanent investment supervision head
Previously held the role on secondment
HBOS report damns FSA for being 'too trusting'
Damning verdict on regulator
FCA appoints new investment supervision head to replace McDermott
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed a new director of supervision to replace Tracey McDermott, who will step up to acting CEO in September.
Hector Sants appointed Julius Baer chairman
Sir Hector Sants, former head of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), has been appointed new chairman of Julius Baer.
Tilney Bestinvest recruits ex-FSA boss Tiner
Tilney Bestinvest has strengthened its board with the appointment of former Financial Services Authority chief John Tiner and Betfair CEO Breon Corcoran as non-execs.
FCA income set to dip despite record fines
The Financial Conduct Authority's(FCA) income from fines it imposes on financial services companies is set to dip on last year's total, despite record penalties for Barclays and Deutsche Bank in recent months.
No joy for Arch cru investors as fund wind-up 'unlikely' by year end
Arch cru investors have been told they must continue to wait to get back what value there is left in the failed fund range, as the liquidation process looks set to drag on beyond this year.
Investors challenge FCA over life settlements losses
Angry investors are planning legal action against the regulator in a bid to claw back losses they claim its predecessor caused when it branded their traded life settlement investments "toxic".
Advisers risk FCA wrath over 'impossible' DFM cost comparisons - report
Advisers are being exposed to accusations of negligent advice by the regulator because comparing charges for the most common outsourced investment options - multi-manager (MM) and discretionary fund managers (DFMs) - is "impossible", according to a new...
Arch CEO loses multi-million pound High Court case over fund range failings
Arch Financial Products and its chief executive Robin Farrell have lost a multi-million pound case against them at the High Court today, related to their management of the failed Arch cru fund range.
Industry must get to grips with share class conversion
When the FSA first announced its RDR in June 2006, its aim was simple: to ensure consumers knew exactly what they were paying for their funds, platforms, and advice.
Schroders hires former FSA director Sheila Nicoll
Former Financial Services Authority director Sheila Nicoll has joined Schroders as head of public policy.
Gosling's Grouse: Out of all proportion
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Liquidity: All it's cracked up to be?
Not all products offering limited liquidity should be tarred with the same brush.
Tyrie in 'stability of the graveyard' warning to FCA
Treasury Select Committee (TSC) chairman Andrew Tyrie has called on the industry to help parliament hold the financial services regulator to account to avoid "excessive regulation" that could "create the stability of the graveyard".
Sants will not return to Barclays after sick leave
Barclays' head of compliance Sir Hector Sants will not be returning to the banking group after taking three months' leave in October due to stress.
Former FSA director Nicoll joins Ernst & Young
Sheila Nicoll, former FSA director of conduct policy, has joined Ernst & Young's asset management practice as a senior adviser.
Can portfolio modelling come in from the cold?
If there was any need to highlight the regulatory challenge faced by wealth managers, the FSA ‘Dear CEO' letters have made the issue strikingly clear.
How to invest in an online Dragons' Den
CROWDFUNDING
Ex-FSA chief Pain joins RBS as head of conduct
Jon Pain, a former managing director and one-time interim chief executive of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), is to join state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).