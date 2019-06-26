Franklin Templeton Investments UK

SVM Asset Management boosts board with double appointment

People moves

SVM Asset Management boosts board with double appointment

Non-executive directors

clock 26 June 2019 •
Franklin Templeton makes triple iNED appointment to board

People moves

Franklin Templeton makes triple iNED appointment to board

Former CEO of FundQuest among hires

clock 05 June 2019 •
Chetan Sehgal: TEMIT rebuilding team ahead of EM rebound

Investment

Chetan Sehgal: TEMIT rebuilding team ahead of EM rebound

Follows Mobius and Hardenberg departures

clock 26 July 2018 •
Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn of Argentine Bote

Global

Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn of Argentine Bote

Could now be Argentina's single largest creditor

clock 17 May 2018 •
Franklin Templeton launches absolute return bond fund to UK investors

UK

Franklin Templeton launches absolute return bond fund to UK investors

'Growing demand for outcome investing'

clock 27 February 2018 •
Franklin Templeton commits to diversity initiatives as group reveals 75% of top UK earners are male

UK

Franklin Templeton commits to diversity initiatives as group reveals 75% of top UK earners are male

28% pay gap between gender's hourly pay

clock 20 February 2018 •
Trustpilot