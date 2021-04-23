franklin templeton investments
Franklin Templeton shuffles senior leadership roles following research hub launch
ClearBridge CEO to expand role
Franklin Templeton launches EM sustainability fund
Managed by Chetan Sehgal and Andrew Ness
Concerns over Financial Conduct Authority's new iNED rules
Companies may overlook external candidates, argue commentators
Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab hit with $1.8bn Argentine bond losses - reports
In the wake of Monday's sell-off
Franklin Templeton hires ex-GAM PM Lai for China fund as Chow retires after 25 years
TEMIT's Ness added to GEM funds
Franklin Templeton launches 'buy and hold' green income fund
Management team to target holdings' carbon emissions and water usage