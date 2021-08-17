Diversification: When the only 'free lunch' in finance makes you sick

His insight still powers how we invest today but, while his famous phrase remains correct, we now know that diversification's free lunch can make you sick if you eat too much of it.

However, more recent research such as TINSTAAFL… Not even portfolio diversification from Franklin Templeton Investments shows that if a portfolio is too diversified or clumsily constructed then clients are left with an expensive product that will fail to perform as they have been led to expect.

In fact, clients can suffer a significant silent price if their portfolio is so diversified that it cannot outperform a benchmark.

Before Portfolio Selection, investment theory textbooks taught investors about how to spot the merits of individual companies using techniques like balance sheet analysis.

Markowitz showed that a portfolio's risk/reward is different to the sum of its parts because of correlation.

A new form of diversification: Investors need to look beyond the traditional 60:40 model

What he realised is that firms in the same industries are more likely to do poorly at the same time compared to firms in dissimilar industries.

In other words, how share prices move in relation to each other is as important as their individual returns and risks.

However, diversification has a high impact on portfolio risk to begin with, but beyond a certain point it has a marginal or zero impact.

It is not the case that diversification's benefits can be extracted to infinity.

The limits of diversification

While Markowitz was speaking about stocks the theory of diversification and its limits is also true when combining assets to make a modern multi-asset portfolio.

For example, having lots of equity funds in a portfolio may or may not be a diversified position depending on what drives those equity funds.

When a client pays for something described as ‘active', they are paying for a portfolio manager to deviate from the norm in an attempt to add long-term value.

The problem is some people believe you can diversify active manager risk and still enjoy an active return. Sadly, it is one or the other.

Nobody but a scam artist would claim that you can get market returns without bearing market risks.

It is no different for active management: to earn an active return you must bear active manager risk. Take it or leave it.

If you do not want the risk of active managers being wrong then you should choose passive.

It is up to advisers to ensure customers do not have their heads turned by the misuse of the phrase ‘diversification'. More is not merrier.

Advisers must be honest with their clients: like most things in life there can be too much of a good thing.

Rick Eling is investment director at Quilter