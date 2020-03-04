Franklin Equity Group
Franklin Templeton launches innovation fund
Will target "leaders in innovation"
FTSE's new high: A divergence between headlines and reality
The fact that the FTSE 100 finally eclipsed its previous closing high from December 1999 made for interesting headlines recently, but this does not tell the whole story, according to Franklin Templeton's Ben Russon.
Architas' six hidden gems for 2015
From 600 ideas initially suggested by fund groups last year, Architas has selected six funds to watch in 2015 as part of the AXA Wealth Showcase fund range.
Have we reached the top of the market for UK mid-cap stocks?
The bull run in UK mid caps could be coming to an end, with multi-managers starting to sell down top-performing funds in the sector and growth fears threatening consumer facing names.
What happens if BoE cuts rates to zero?
The Big Question: Was Moody's right on the UK?
