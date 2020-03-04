Franklin
What could cause market volatility in the US?
While US stocks reached record levels over the summer months, political turbulence in the US, heightened geopolitical activity - as a result of increasing tensions with North Korea - and investor concerns about the costly impacts of Hurricane Harvey weighed...
Mobius to step down from most Templeton EM funds, but remains executive chairman
New lead managers named on funds
US economic data encouraging - despite potentially higher levels of volatility
The US market continues to climb higher on encouraging economic data, recovering oil prices and the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to raising interest rates, writes Franklin Templeton's Grant Bowers.
The UK income fund offering dividend growth amid market volatility
Funds to Watch: Franklin UK Rising Dividends fund
Will the 'May bounce' last the summer?
New Prime Minister Theresa May could be the steady influence investors in an uncertain post-Brexit world have been looking for, argues Colin Morton, manager of the Franklin UK Rising Dividends fund.
Dream Team: Which fund managers made the investment Euro 2016 squad?
Which parts of the UK stockmarket are exciting and where are the trouble spots?
Fund managers spoke about their portfolio strategies and market views at the inaugural Investment Week Funds to Watch UK Equities conference.
Templeton's Hasenstab: The 'enormous potential' brewing in Brazil's economic crisis
'Short-term pain for long-term gain'
How are you ensuring portfolios are diversified for today's volatile market? (Part I)
As events such as the forthcoming EU referendum contribute to market uncertainty, managers tell Investment Week in this special two-part feature where they are finding the best uncorrelated assets that are helping their portfolios achieve 'true' diversification...
Emerging value in industrial/cyclical names - but what is the risk?
Lack of individual company growth
Part II: How worried should investors be about the health of financials?
In the second part of this special Big Question, managers assess the risks and rewards of investing in this sector in the current climate.
Franklin UK equity team: How we have been taking advantage of market shake-up
Team celebrate fifth anniversary at the group
Franklin's Bullas: How finding small-cap sweet spot helped performance in 2015
Richard Bullas, who co-manages the £193m Franklin UK Smaller Companies fund with Paul Spencer, said performance this year has been driven by companies at the bottom of the small-cap spectrum, but above the micro-cap space.
Should investors fear a Brexit from the EU?
With the results of a referendum on UK membership of the European Union too close to call, we ask investment professionals for their views on the impact of a potential 'No' vote.
How managers are playing India's 'multi-year' healthcare boom
Sector expected to grow over next decade
The US sectors supporting growth for the rest of 2015
Grant Bowers, manager of the Franklin US Opportunities fund, takes a closer look at the drivers for the healthcare and tech sectors.
Morton: UK economic growth little to cheer about
Investors in the UK are beginning to realise they cannot ride the wave of optimism brought by the arrival of a Conservative majority government forever.
A new political backdrop for the UK, Europe's Greek pain and distorted equity markets
Fund managers give their views on the key issues impacting global asset classes and outline how they are positioning portfolios.
Fund picks to navigate currency wars and central bank bombshells
Investment Quorum has unveiled a series of funds it is backing to navigate currency wars and unpredictable central bank action in 2015, said the group's CIO Peter Lowman.
Fund research service struggles to find up-and-coming stars
Fund research service The Adviser Centre has bemoaned the lack of quality new funds being launched as it struggles to expand its ‘Positive Watch' category.
The Big Question: Where is the value in US equities?
Where is the value in US equities?
What are the biggest risks for investors in the second half?
