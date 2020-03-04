Franklin

What could cause market volatility in the US?

While US stocks reached record levels over the summer months, political turbulence in the US, heightened geopolitical activity - as a result of increasing tensions with North Korea - and investor concerns about the costly impacts of Hurricane Harvey weighed...

Will the 'May bounce' last the summer?

New Prime Minister Theresa May could be the steady influence investors in an uncertain post-Brexit world have been looking for, argues Colin Morton, manager of the Franklin UK Rising Dividends fund.

Should investors fear a Brexit from the EU?

With the results of a referendum on UK membership of the European Union too close to call, we ask investment professionals for their views on the impact of a potential 'No' vote.