FMYA
Investment Week launches Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020
Flagship event returns for 25th anniversary celebrations
Were you snapped? Highlights from Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2019
Last night's ceremony
Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018: The night in pictures
Highlights from this year's ceremony
Gallery: Highlights from Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2017
Held at the Royal Albert Hall
Who triumphed at the IW Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2017?
Ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on 6 July