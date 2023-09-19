Fisch Asset Management

Fisch AM hires PIMCO veteran to run global high yield strategy

People moves

Axel Potthof

clock 19 September 2023 • 1 min read
Nomura bolsters EM corporate bonds team with hire from Fisch AM

People moves

Meno Stroemer joins

clock 09 January 2023 • 1 min read
