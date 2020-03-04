fines
'Honeymoon period' as firms escape fines for MiFID II reporting failures
FCA pragmatism 'will not last forever'
Has the FCA sharpened its claws of late?
Reviewing the regulator's latest aggressive streak
Goldman Sachs slapped with £34m fine for 'serious and prolonged' MiFID reporting failures
On transactions between November 2007 and March 2017
Fitch hit with record ESMA fine for conflict of interest breach
Took place between 2013 and 2018
FCA fines against individuals plummet despite growing pressure on senior staff
Ahead of SMCR rollout
Update: Deutsche Bank values asset management unit at €7.2bn ahead of IPO
Employs around 3,800 staff
Regulators ramp up enforcement actions on individuals
FCA’s total fines fall by 98%
BNP Paribas settles a further $246m fine over FX misconduct
For activities in FX market between 2007 and 2013
FCA dawn raids approach pre-crisis lows
Fines also falling
SFO hits Tesco with £129m fine while FCA demands £85m shareholder compensation scheme
Schroders urging Tesco to reconsider Booker merger
Deutsche Bank hit with $630m fine by UK and US regulators for anti-money laundering failings
US regulator fined the bank $425m
Update: RBS shares rise despite further £3bn earmarked for US fines
For mis-selling RMBS in subprime crisis
Deutsche Bank sees $8bn outflows from ETF business
Adding to bank's woes
FCA charges five in £2.8m investment scheme scandal
Involved 175 investors
Ex-Schroders trader jailed for two years for insider dealing
Clarke recieved prohibited M&A information
FCA fines plunge from £905m last year to £20m in 2016
APFA called for redistribution of fines to cover compensation cost
FCA fines and bans former Towry adviser for insider dealing in Ashcourt Rowan acquisition
Engaged in market abuse during takeover of Ashcourt Rowan.
FSCS lowers total levy to £337m but SIPP advisers see bills rise
SIPP claims predicted to rise
Goldman Sachs agrees $5bn settlement for MBS 'serious misconduct'
Mis-sold loans in 2005 to 2007
Top 10 mis-selling scandals cost UK retail banks £53bn since 2000
Lloyds faces biggest fines
FCA fines WH Ireland £1.2m and restricts new client bookings over market abuse failings
Was warned of fine in December
FCA fines ex-JP Morgan Chase boss £793k over 'London Whale' failings
Failed to be "open and co-operative"
Fines jump 271% as UK watchdogs get tough on financial crime
Regulators issue further prison sentences