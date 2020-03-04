Federal Reserve’s Operation Twist

Cazenove's McDonald: Why the Fed will not unleash QE3
Robin McDonald, co-head of the multi-manager range at Cazenove, has said investors should not hold out for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve as he believes it has ceased its policy to weaken the US dollar.

Fed: QE3 still on the cards
Minutes of last month's meeting of the Federal Reserve's open market committee have raised the prospect of a third round of quantitative easing to boost the US's sluggish recovery.