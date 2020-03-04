Ernst & Young
Architas names new CEO as Georgeson prepares to exit
Taking up role on 1 March
Fines jump 271% as UK watchdogs get tough on financial crime
Regulators issue further prison sentences
EY Item Club: Low inflation will help boost UK growth in 2015
The UK economy is set to grow 2.8% this year, helped by CPI at zero and a lower oil price, according to the EY Item Club.
Ernst & Young fined $10m over Lehman audits
Ernst & Young (EY) has paid $10m to settle claims it was negligent in it duty as auditor when it failed to raise the alarm when Lehman Brothers was heading towards collapse.
Wages to beat inflation for first time in eight years - E&Y
Wages are set to rise above inflation this year for the first time since 2007, according to economists at Ernst & Young.
The return of value?
Investors flock to Italian bank debt
ITALIAN DEBT
UK to post strongest growth in G7 - report
The UK economy will grow faster in 2014 than any other G7 economy, while low wage rises will ensure interest rates do not rise until next year, an influential report has forecast.
Is more UK quantitative easing now off the table?
Monetary Policy Committee member Adam Posen's surprise decision to curtail his calls for further quantitative easing in the UK raises questions over the Bank of England's next move.
Eurozone faces 'mild' recession in 2012 - E&Y
The eurozone faces a "mild" recession in the first half of next year, restricting full-year economic growth in the region to just 0.1%, according to Ernst & Young.
Thinktank rubbishes claims bank reform will hit economy
The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB)'s plans to ring-fence will have a very limited impact on the UK's economic output, according to Ernst & Young.
E&Y 'sat silently' as Lehmans tried to hide financial troubles
Ernst & Young (E&Y) "sat by silently" as Lehman Brothers tried to hide its financial problems from investors in the months before its collapse, US prosecutors have alleged in a lawsuit.
Arch cru cells suspended after auditors' report
All 11 of the Arch cru fund cells have been suspended from the Channel Islands stock exchange (CISX) after auditors said they could not find enough evidence of yearly cash flows.
Ernst & Young refutes Treasury's forecast for recovery
Britain is likely to see an export-led economic recovery going into 2011, but the economy will continue to suffer for the rest of this year, according to the spring forecast from the Ernst & Young ITEM Club.