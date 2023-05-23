MJ Hudson completes sale of data arm to Apex Group as it plans to delist

The £15m sale to Apex, which was announced in April, will see £3m retained in escrow until 30 September 2024, to satisfy any buyer claims under the sale and purchase agreement.

The £15m sale to Apex, which was announced in April, will see £3m retained in escrow until 30 September 2024 to satisfy any buyer claims under the sale and purchase agreement.

Meanwhile, the planned £25m sale of MJ Hudson's business outsourcing division to Apex has yet to be approved by regulators.

The vast majority of the proceeds from the deal will go towards repaying £33.7m owed to Santander UK, with the firm stating last month it was "highly unlikely" shareholders would receive payouts once costs were settled.

Last week, MJ Hudson set out its plan to cancel its shares from trading on AIM, which is set to occur on Thursday (25 May), after it received shareholder approval to delist at a general meeting on 3 May.

The group has been plagued by scandal after its shares were suspended from trading in December, with the company stating it had been made aware of "issues, including in relation to the reporting of historical trading of the business in relation to [fiscal year] 2022, the full impact of which is unclear".

MJ Hudson CEO and founder Matthew Hudson left the firm in February after its auditor Ernst & Young resigned, citing "lost trust and confidence" in management.

The acquisition follows MJ Hudson's sale of its UK fund management business in March to special purpose acquisition vehicle Khepri.

MJ Hudson's data and analytics arm will rebrand under the Apex Group name and include ESG, custodian bank benchmarking, quantitative solutions, investor relations and marketing support.

Peter Hughes, founder and CEO of Apex Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome the clients and employees of these business divisions of MJ Hudson which will deepen our service offering and will add complementary solutions, including in the fast-growing ESG space.

"As we drive positive change in the industry, we will continue to evolve our pioneering ESG solutions to be the best possible partner for our clients; the addition of MJ Hudson's ESG and sustainability business further reinforces our position as a leading service provider.

"We look forward to updating the market on the successful conclusion of our acquisition of MJ Hudson's regulated business activities including ManCo solutions, in due course."