Erin Brookes

UK retail sales hit highest level in over two years

Economics

UK retail sales hit highest level in over two years

Up 0.3% in September

clock 18 October 2024 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Reeves to use Budget to hike capital gains tax on sale of shares – reports

17 October 2024 • 2 min read
02

Man Group hit by $5.5bn outflow as institutional client pulls from systematic long-only

17 October 2024 • 1 min read
03

abrdn's Abby Glennie: A crisis faces UK listed smaller companies

17 October 2024 • 4 min read
04

Nick Train's UK Equity fund to pull in over £230m from Hargreaves Lansdown takeover

16 October 2024 • 2 min read
05

St James's Place FUM hits £184.4bn despite slight dip in flows

17 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot