Edward Bonham-Carter
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Trade wars, QT and 'unsustainable tech stocks': The outlook for the US in 2019
Is a recession on the horizon?
Jupiter's Edward Bonham Carter: Escaping Lehmans' shadow
Tenth anniversary of crisis
DFM appoints Bonham Carter as non-exec director
Joined by Merryn Somerset Webb of MoneyWeek
Jupiter's Bonham Carter: Inflation needs to behave
'Greater reason' for market pullback
Investment Week invites you to The Great British Pub Quiz
In support of CASCAID
Bonham Carter: Performance fees can ramp up fund risk
Fund groups should be wary of using performance fees within their products to incentivise managers, Jupiter's vice chairman has warned.
What have we learned from the financial crisis 100 years ago?
What have we learned from the financial crisis 100 years ago?
Slendebroek unveils vision for Jupiter as he takes the reins
Jupiter's new CEO Maarten Slendebroek has outlined his vision for the business as he takes over from Edward Bonham Carter.
Bonham Carter hands over Jupiter CEO role
Edward Bonham Carter has today officially handed the CEO role at Jupiter Fund Management to Maarten Slendebroek.
Jupiter's Bonham Carter to hand over chief exec role to Slendebroek
Jupiter Asset Management's chief executive Edward Bonham Carter is to hand over his role to Maarten Slendebroek in March next year.
Jupiter to use £16.5m Cofunds sale cash to pay down debt
Jupiter said today it intends to use the money raised from the Cofunds sale to pay down debt as it unveiled a near £3bn rise in assets under management.
Bonham Carter positive on Jupiter staff retention as lock-in period ends
Jupiter CEO Edward Bonham Carter has backed the fund group to keep hold of key staff members as its post-IPO share lock-in period draws to a close.
Bonham Carter nets £2.6m from Jupiter share sale
Jupiter CEO Edward Bonham Carter has sold 750,000 shares in the group, bringing his shareholding down below 3%.
Jupiter shares approach fresh high as group eyes European expansion
Shares in Edward Bonham-Carter's Jupiter Fund Management raced back towards record highs today after a bumper set of results showing growth in profits of around 5%.
Bonham Carter: Where is the beef in the bull market?
Jupiter CEO Edward Bonham Carter has called into question the equity market rally, suggesting current moves do not yet signal the start of a new bull market.
Jupiter's AUM jumps above £26bn after boost in Q4
Solid inflows into its mutual fund business and segregated mandates, as well as positive market movements, helped Jupiter grow its assets under management to over £26bn in Q4.
Jupiter AUM climbs £1.6bn in Q3
Jupiter Fund Management reported a £1.6bn increase in assets under management for the third quarter, supported by flows into more cautious funds such as Merlin Income, Strategic Bond and Global Convertibles.
Jupiter's Bonham Carter on consolidation in the platform space
Jupiter chief executive Edward Bonham Carter has said the significant disruption facing platform business models in the run-up to RDR will lead to consolidation in the space.
Jupiter net retail flows jump to £210m in Q2
Strong retail fund flows in the first half of 2012 have driven Jupiter's AUM to £23.4m, exceeding analyst expectations as the group reported net profit of £31.2m for the period.
Bonham Carter: Trade wars not off the table yet
A surge in protectionism driven by a persistently weak Chinese renminbi remains a wildcard for the global economy that should not be discounted, according to Jupiter CEO Edward Bonham Carter.
The Big Interview: Edward Bonham Carter
Jupiter's chief executive Edward Bonham Carter tells James Smith why equity markets will struggle to cope with their debt hangover, and why he misses running money
Update: Jupiter directors offload £63m of shares in group
A group of Jupiter directors and employees, including Edward Bonham Carter and Tony Nutt, have sold off £63m worth of ordinary shares in the group, representing a 5.7% stake.
Jupiter sees AUM jump 9% in fourth quarter
Jupiter saw its assets under management climb 9% to £24bn in the fourth quarter, with net inflows of £772m beating analysts' expectations.