Edmond de Rothschild
GAM names head of discretionary investment
Greg Clerkson appointment effective 1 March
Carmignac hires portfolio adviser from Edmond de Rothschild
Joins strategic investment committee
Rothschild AM overhauls investment coverage as Melman appointed CIO
Alain Krief joins from Oddo Asset Management to lead fixed income
Neptune bolsters distribution team with hire of former AllianzGI sales director Lee
Reporting to CEO Robin Geffen
Rich List: Odey's wealth drops £125m but Peter Hargreaves gains £165m
'Brexit boom' creates record wealth
EdRAM retreats from UK retail market
Launched range of funds in UK last year
Edmond de Rothschild appoints new head of asset management
Effective 1 January
EdRAM duo: Our ambitions to be the 'multi-niche player' in UK wholesale market
Launched 20 funds for UK investors
Which parts of the UK stockmarket are exciting and where are the trouble spots?
Fund managers spoke about their portfolio strategies and market views at the inaugural Investment Week Funds to Watch UK Equities conference.
EDRAM hires ex-Robeco chief for CEO role as Tignard exits
Reporting to Ariane de Rothschild
EDRAM poaches convertible bond manager from Cheyne Capital
Follows fund registration in UK
EDRAM unveils UK Synergy fund; registers trio of funds for UK
Launched 16 funds to UK earlier this year
Convertible bonds: The most attractive entry point since summer 2013?
Managers discuss their positions
Edmond de Rothschild AM launches 16 funds into UK wholesale market
Hired Lee as head of UK wholesale last year