Deglobalisation
A balancing act: What is globalisation's effect on inflation?
Globalisation has come a long way fast, and many of the factors driving local inflation are now global in nature. But where will they go from here?
Industry Voice: The underestimated perils of deglobalisation
Globalisation is often blamed for the world economy's ills. Many commentators attribute rising populism in the West to years of wage stagnation attributed to globalisation. But, in our view, deglobalisation would be costly and disruptive for all regions...