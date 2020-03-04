customer service

Gosling's Grouse: The art of persuasion in investment
In the past five to ten years, we have all become more familiar with behavioural economics, and the past few months has seen the launch of some funds using a strand of this through artificial intelligence (AI).

  • UK
Gosling's Grouse: Reinventing Mrs Miggins for investors
In an attempt to revive the fortunes of Marks & Spencer, the new boss has identified Mrs M&S as his target customer. We know she already likes the grub on offer but she doesn't seem too fussed about the clothes and apparently isn't too keen on the in-store...

  • UK