Close Asset Management to compensate client for unwanted ongoing advice
Client invested £25,000 through DFM service
Accountability standards questions remain as SMCR comes into force
New guidelines introduced at the start of December
Schroders Personal Wealth launches PR campaign to tackle advice perceptions
21% of people would rather see a dentist
Fund management complaints remain low as customer redress shoots up
Investment complaints 2.1 per 1,000 products
Marlborough's Green: How we are unifying the group to better serve our target market
Putting the needs and wants of the client first
How can investment trusts attract the next generation of investors?
Adapting old products to a new - and younger - client base
How to approach the 'vulnerable' customer?
Improving relationships with clients
Heartwood IM unveils 'first-of-a-kind' digital disclosures overhaul
New reporting platform for third-party IFA and direct clients
FCA proposes basic savings rate for cash accounts
Concerns over low interest rates on certain accounts
Gosling's Grouse: A moral maze for advisers
Case of two advisers
Gosling's Grouse: The art of persuasion in investment
In the past five to ten years, we have all become more familiar with behavioural economics, and the past few months has seen the launch of some funds using a strand of this through artificial intelligence (AI).
TheCityUK and PwC: UK bodies must form 'strategic partnership' to remain leading financial centre
Lists ways to add £43bn to economy
Old Mutual Wealth hires former Aviva UK Life CEO as independent customer champion
Supporting the Customer Outcomes Forum
Gosling's Grouse: Reinventing Mrs Miggins for investors
In an attempt to revive the fortunes of Marks & Spencer, the new boss has identified Mrs M&S as his target customer. We know she already likes the grub on offer but she doesn't seem too fussed about the clothes and apparently isn't too keen on the in-store...
Gosling's Grouse: Meaningless T&Cs are only denting industry's reputation
I am starting a one-man campaign against terms and conditions - not just in financial services, but in life in general.
Gosling's Grouse: How can advisers satisfy 'moral debt' with clients?
Much is made within the industry about 'profitable' and 'unprofitable' clients, but outside the financial services bubble it can sound a bit crass or uncaring.
How to benefit from healthcare's 'Copernican' revolution
Digital health driving change