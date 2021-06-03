cryptoassets

FCA extends registration deadline for crypto businesses amid delays

Regulation

Significant number of firms not meeting standards

clock 03 June 2021 • 1 min read
FCA warns crypto consumers as temporary registration regime established

Regulation

Unregistered UK cryptoasset firms may cease trading

clock 16 December 2020 •
FCA makes way for new regulation with crypto consultation

Currencies

Regulator says 'cryptoassets pose a range of substantial risks to consumers'

clock 23 January 2019 •
