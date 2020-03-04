Credit risk

What happens when the yield curve inverts?
What happens when the yield curve inverts?

We expect the Federal Reserve to maintain its gradual tightening as the US economy extends its growth phase, with short-term rates likely to rise at least three more times to reach 2.5% by next year.

Could credit spreads widen as a result of political risks?
Could credit spreads widen as a result of political risks?

Despite Europe's proximity to the UK, euro credit has been the least volatile of the three - a fact largely explained by the European Central Bank's (ECB) well-received corporate bond purchase programme, first announced in March which has directly supported...

  • Bonds
Europe versus US: Where are the best high yield opportunities?
Europe versus US: Where are the best high yield opportunities?

With Mario Draghi extending the ECB's QE programme this month, and investors returning to US high yield following a number of recent sell-offs, managers tell Investment Week which areas of the credit sphere are likely to outperform in the coming months...

BP default risk at 36%: Credit markets
BP default risk at 36%: Credit markets

The credit market is pricing in a 36% chance BP will default within five years as the oil giant deals with the fallout from the Gulf of Mexico disaster.

  • UK