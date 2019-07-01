Craig Rippe

Canada Life Investments launches monthly income fund

Funds

Canada Life Investments launches monthly income fund

Multi-asset solution

clock 01 July 2019 •
Canada Life Investments hires portfolio manager for UK Equity Income fund

People moves

Canada Life Investments hires portfolio manager for UK Equity Income fund

Effective from 1 July

clock 17 June 2019 •
Canada Life Investments to launch managed 20%-60% shares fund

Multi-asset

Canada Life Investments to launch managed 20%-60% shares fund

Eighth in risk-profiled range

clock 07 March 2019 •
Canada Life Investments appoints multi-asset and equity heads

Investment

Canada Life Investments appoints multi-asset and equity heads

Next stage of development

clock 21 May 2018 •
Trustpilot