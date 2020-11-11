What challenges face bonds?
Targets corporate credit securities that meet sustainable investment criteria
As we enter Q2, we see particular value in the hard currency and frontier market spaces within emerging market debt (EMD).
Effective immediately
Assessing the impact of a possible AMLO win
Mike Count, senior fund manager at Canada Life Investments, asks if the strong run in corporate credit can continue and outlines the investment case for insurance bonds, which have been left behind in this rally.