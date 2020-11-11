corporate credit

The optimisation conundrum - assessing the role of bonds within traditional investment funds

Funds

What challenges face bonds?

11 November 2020
Neuberger Berman launches Global High Yield Sustainable Action fund

Funds

Targets corporate credit securities that meet sustainable investment criteria

10 February 2020
The 'powerful factor' set to drive emerging market debt gains

Emerging markets

As we enter Q2, we see particular value in the hard currency and frontier market spaces within emerging market debt (EMD).

21 May 2019
Muzinich hires Neuberger Berman's Douie as global distribution head

People moves

Effective immediately

04 January 2019
Mexican elections 2018: Fund managers reveal their key predictions

Emerging markets

Assessing the impact of a possible AMLO win

28 June 2018
Where are the fixed income opportunities amid Brexit uncertainty?

Global

Mike Count, senior fund manager at Canada Life Investments, asks if the strong run in corporate credit can continue and outlines the investment case for insurance bonds, which have been left behind in this rally.

20 September 2017
