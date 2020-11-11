The optimisation conundrum - assessing the role of bonds within traditional investment funds

Bonds historically used to provide a real return on investment, and a positive volatility bias - generally rallying when market volatility picked up.

However, yields on government bonds are now at multi-decade lows and there is debate over whether the asset class can provide either returns, or perhaps more importantly, risk reduction.

This lack of risk reduction has implications for portfolio construction, as bonds at these yields become vulnerable to competition from other assets, including non-interest-bearing products such as gold.

We investigate those risks below and find that the correlations of most assets classes cluster together when calculated against core bond duration and equity markets, with very few sectors providing genuine diversification.

This may present a big problem to fund managers, if as we think, duration does not provide the historical protection to equity beta that it used to.

As central banks hold policy rates near-zero or below, many G10 sovereign bonds are now negative yielding and risk-free interest has become interest-free risk.

The iShares German Government Bond UCITS ETF chart below illustrates the brief protection provided during the crisis in March.

One could argue, had the crisis been a cyclical downturn rather than a once in a hundred-year pandemic, the protection element provided could have been significantly less.

The days of bonds being a positive carry, long volatility instrument are long gone.

Negative real yields - financial repression

Central banks in their efforts to stimulate economies have lowered official rates and released banks' balance sheets by buying their government bond holdings via quantitative easing programmes.

The result of this is negative real yields, where savers are earning rates well below the rate of inflation, known as financial repression.

Lately, forward inflation outlooks have risen in many developed economies as fiscal policies have become more active (unlike 2008), forcing real yields even lower.

Computing a simple long-term expected real return for 10y US Treasuries (yield + rolldown - expected Inflation), we can see the current opportunity cost of hedging equity beta with rates is high.

The inefficient frontier - volatility exposure of duration

The chart below shows the efficient frontier using a simple model of real yields. It expresses the real returns on a 10yr UST versus the 5yr rolling volatility of 10yr rates.

US 10yr rates volatility has hit a wall in how low it can go, and its real yield has sunk to -1%.

The danger is when volatility ultimately shifts higher (the red arrow), bond holders could lose heavily on the mark to market of their duration positions at a time when they most need them to perform.

This would be opposite to historical performance and suggests government debt is losing its function as a safety valve in portfolios.