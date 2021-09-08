Cornelian Asset Managers

'One of life's good people': Investment industry pays tribute to 'much-loved' Paul Boughton

Investment

'One of life's good people': Investment industry pays tribute to 'much-loved' Paul Boughton

35-year career

clock 08 September 2021 • 9 min read
Cornelian's Neilson joins Edinburgh-based Aubrey's private client team

People moves

Cornelian's Neilson joins Edinburgh-based Aubrey's private client team

Follows 2020 hire of Jon Gumpel

clock 10 May 2021 • 1 min read
Brooks Macdonald reports record revenue and FUM despite Covid-19 crisis

Industry

Brooks Macdonald reports record revenue and FUM despite Covid-19 crisis

Embarking on digital transformation

clock 17 September 2020 •
Brooks Macdonald agrees £10m acquisition of Lloyds' offshore wealth business

Wealth managers

Brooks Macdonald agrees £10m acquisition of Lloyds' offshore wealth business

Adds multi-asset and fixed income opportunities

clock 24 June 2020 •
Lifting of UK lockdown could be 'exceptional buying opportunity'

UK

Lifting of UK lockdown could be 'exceptional buying opportunity'

At the time of writing, UK equity benchmarks have fallen by approximately one-third from their year-to-date highs.

clock 16 April 2020 •
'Grim' projections: The key to achieving a 'V-shaped' recovery in the UK

UK

'Grim' projections: The key to achieving a 'V-shaped' recovery in the UK

At the time of writing, UK equity benchmarks have fallen by approximately one-third from their year-to-date highs.

clock 01 April 2020 •
Why 'reasons for caution' on global growth are being overlooked

Funds

Why 'reasons for caution' on global growth are being overlooked

The myriad monetary policy easing measures observed across the globe allied with (admittedly, more modest) fiscal stimulus from countries such as China, Japan, France and the UK has led investors to believe that economic growth going forward is well underpinned,...

clock 03 February 2020 •
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)

Europe

What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)

The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head

clock 26 November 2019 •
Brooks Macdonald snaps up Cornelian AM for £39m

Industry

Brooks Macdonald snaps up Cornelian AM for £39m

Brooks announces £30m placing to finance deal

clock 22 November 2019 •
Why ultra low government bond yields should 'give pause for thought'

Multi-asset

Why ultra low government bond yields should 'give pause for thought'

Investors have piled into bonds such that more than $15trn worth are now negative yielding if held to maturity – a new record.

clock 23 August 2019 •
Trustpilot