commission
FCA has 'no immediate plans' to deal with pre-RDR trail commission
Opened consultation on issue last June
A new year, but same PRIIPs problems
A look at the European Commission's changes
Update: European Commission brings forward PRIIPs delay debate to 9 November
Previously 22 November
Brexit round-up: BoE tests water for rate cut if UK votes 'out'
Juncker warns of 'unforseeable consequences'
EU backs 'unbundling' of MiFID II research and trading costs for asset managers
Another change of stance on fee transparency
FCA's McDermott: I would not rule out return of commission
No plans to reverse RDR
Advisers take optimistic stance as sunset clause draws near
Most advisers are confident their business will be prepared for the upcoming switch-off of fund-based trail commission, according to a poll which contradicts other research conducted on firms' readiness.
Platforms: Why the old life company model just doesn't work
Why the old life company service model just doesn't work
Do consumers really need competition in the advice sector?
Do we need competition in the advice sector?
Brewin income growth stagnates as commissions slump
A 23% fall in commission income held back Brewin Dolphin in Q4 despite improving revenues from fee-based business, the wealth manager has said.
Advisers charging more post-RDR despite lower product prices
Advisers are charging clients more post-Retail Distribution Review (RDR), despite falling product prices, a consultancy hired by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found.
FCA concedes RDR has led clients to question value of advice
The banning of commission on retail investments and the subsequent revelation of the "true cost" of advice has led some clients to consider the value of what their adviser offers, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has conceded.
FCA: RDR is working and there is 'little evidence' of advice gap
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has declared the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), its long-standing project to revamp the retail investment advice market, is working, though some concerns remain on the costs of advisers' services.
WH Ireland shares recover on profit warning
WH Ireland shares have recovered ground after falling as much as 15% as the group warned full year profits will come in below previous expectations.
Fund groups still misuse dealing commission despite FCA crackdown - study
Investment managers have made little change to how they purchase research using dealing commission despite a Financial Conduct Authority crackdown earlier this year.
Consumer Panel to launch review into 'unjustified' fund charges
The Financial Services Consumer Panel is to launch an investigation into fund management costs after claiming some of the charges are "unjustified".
Transact to cut dealing and buy commission charges
Transact has said it will halve both its buy commission and dealing charges from 1 March.
FCA launches consultation into cash for corporate access
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation on proposed changes to the rules governing the use of dealing commission by fund managers, in particular how they pay for access to company CEOs.
Leave trail commission alone, Scottish Life tells FCA
Trail commission has a "genuine and legitimate place" in adviser remuneration and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) would be wrong to ban future payments on undisturbed pre-Retail Distribution Review (RDR) business, according to Scottish Life.
Legacy commission remains key revenue stream post-RDR
Legacy commission still accounted for more than half of adviser income at end of March, according to research released today.
Harlequin advisers netted up to 15% in commission
Advisers and agents selling clients investments in Caribbean villas run by Harlequin Property received commissions of up to 15%, according to a lawyer close to the situation.
James Hay sounds trail commission tax warning
Advisers and clients could get "caught out" by the new tax treatment of payment of trail commission, according to James Hay Partnership.
FSA to sniff out deals that 'smell like commission'
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has defended its decision to warn providers and advisory groups about securing "distribution agreements" which may appear to be commission by another name, saying it has evidence of deals which have aroused its suspicions....
FSA 'investigates' Lloyds over sales commission
Lloyds Banking Group is being investigated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) over commission payments on its retail product sales, according to the Financial Times.