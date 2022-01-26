Brewin Dolphin advisory funds fall 15% year-on-year

Total funds up 14.8%

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Fees are also reduced in the advisory service, down 18.2% compared with the same period in 2020, with commission a third lower than last year.
Image:

Fees are also reduced in the advisory service, down 18.2% compared with the same period in 2020, with commission a third lower than last year.

Brewin Dolphin’s advisory fund service has shrunk 15% year-on-year, with the division losing 5.6% in the past quarter, according to the group’s latest trading update.

The firm's total advisory funds have fallen to £1.7bn as flows remain flat over the quarter, however the annualised growth rate is down 22.2% in the past three months.

Fees have also reduced in the advisory service, down 18.2% compared with the same period in 2020, with commission a third lower than last year.

Commission has also been reduced across its direct discretionary, intermediaries and indirect discretionary services, although fees are up across these ranges.

Brewin Dolphin promotes Janet Mui to head of market analysis

Total discretionary net flows added £700m to the firm's assets under management in the three months to 31 December 2021, while investment performance more than doubled that, increasing AUM by £1.5bn.

Income for the past quarter was up 8.9% on the same period last year, with increased fee revenue, up £7.4m, more than making up for reduced commission figures, down £1.5m.

Chief executive officer Robin Beer said: "The consistently strong fund inflows momentum we have seen since the second quarter last year, is testimony that our advice-focused strategy and evolving investment solutions are supporting sustained growth in both our direct and indirect businesses.

"Our priority remains on completing the final phased rollout of functionality for our new custody and settlement system and removing the parallel running of systems, which will complete in summer of this year.

"Our strategic ambition of becoming the leading advice-focused digitally enabled wealth manager continues to drive strong financial results and positions us well to capture further market growth."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Infrastructure equity capabilities 'jewel' in River and Mercantile crown

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

More on Companies

Under the terms of the acquisition, RMG shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.07392 AssetCo new shares for each RMG share they hold.
Companies

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

R&M shareholders to own 41.6%

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 25 January 2022 • 2 min read
Several funds were replaced as Morningstar puts its stamp on ii Super 60 list
Companies

Five funds ejected from ii Super 60 following Morningstar makeover

Two-thirds of funds outperformed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2022 • 3 min read
Aviva Investors CEO Mark Versey
Industry

Aviva Investors to hold investee companies to account on biodiversity and human rights in 2022

CEO letter sets out sustainability expectations

Ellie Duncan
clock 24 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Sanlam Investments appoints head of investments and risk

19 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
03

Trust discounts widen in 2021 as post-Covid euphoria is hit by new variants

21 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

19 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RWC Partners rebrands to Redwheel amid identity revamp

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
26 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot