Brewin Dolphin advisory funds fall 15% year-on-year

Fees are also reduced in the advisory service, down 18.2% compared with the same period in 2020, with commission a third lower than last year.

The firm's total advisory funds have fallen to £1.7bn as flows remain flat over the quarter, however the annualised growth rate is down 22.2% in the past three months.

Commission has also been reduced across its direct discretionary, intermediaries and indirect discretionary services, although fees are up across these ranges.

Total discretionary net flows added £700m to the firm's assets under management in the three months to 31 December 2021, while investment performance more than doubled that, increasing AUM by £1.5bn.

Income for the past quarter was up 8.9% on the same period last year, with increased fee revenue, up £7.4m, more than making up for reduced commission figures, down £1.5m.

Chief executive officer Robin Beer said: "The consistently strong fund inflows momentum we have seen since the second quarter last year, is testimony that our advice-focused strategy and evolving investment solutions are supporting sustained growth in both our direct and indirect businesses.

"Our priority remains on completing the final phased rollout of functionality for our new custody and settlement system and removing the parallel running of systems, which will complete in summer of this year.

"Our strategic ambition of becoming the leading advice-focused digitally enabled wealth manager continues to drive strong financial results and positions us well to capture further market growth."