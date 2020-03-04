CISI
Meet the Adviser Champions: CISI's Campbell Edgar
Financial Planning Week, which starts on 8 May, gives advisers the perfect opportunity to showcase their expertise, meet people in their communities and demonstrate trusted financial advice is close at hand, says Campbell Edgar.
Gosling's Grouse: A question of integrity
New regulator to 'intensify' focus on wealth managers
Regulators will establish a dedicated wealth management department within the incoming Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that will help "intensify" the regulatory focus on the sector.
Gosling's Grouse: Debt junkies
If someone has a drink problem, the worst place you could take them is a pub. If they have a drug problem the last thing you want to do is let them mix with other junkies. And the last thing you do with someone in debt is offer them more credit.